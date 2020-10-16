TrustSwap Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.69 million and $1.23 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,513 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

