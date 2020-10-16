Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TPB opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $613.37 million, a P/E ratio of 99.72 and a beta of 0.72.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.
