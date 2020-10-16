TurtleCoin Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $121,085.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 85,036,750,665 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

