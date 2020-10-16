Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $909,622.07 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, BitMart and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $909,622.07 and $87,556.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.01390057 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitMart, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

