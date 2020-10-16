UChain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. UChain has a total market capitalization of $34,541.48 and $20,125.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150454 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.