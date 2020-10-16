Ultimate Secure Cash Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $302,924.55 and $411.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

