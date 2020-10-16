Universa Market Capitalization Tops $5.98 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $51,045.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00262659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.01417669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150271 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

