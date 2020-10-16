Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $192.36 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

