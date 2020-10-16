Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Universal Display worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

