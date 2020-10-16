Upfiring (UFR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $307,412.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

