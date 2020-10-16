USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $17.29 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01417164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00148939 BTC.

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

