USDQ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $729.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, USDQ has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $729.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008758 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00089865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00067317 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021199 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

