Utrust (UTK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $55.70 million and $3.01 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.76 or 0.04783320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00045932 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

