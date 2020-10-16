Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,323.07

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $77,323.07 and approximately $263,018.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.03246169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02215260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00419458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.01057540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00570684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,380,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,270,123 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

