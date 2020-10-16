Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 340092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The firm has a market cap of $83.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.63.

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

