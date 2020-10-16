Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Venus has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00027616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,315.69 or 0.99682161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00138597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,227,273 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.