Verge Market Cap Achieves $70.66 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. Verge has a market capitalization of $70.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00417088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000421 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,373,481,943 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, Gate.io, YoBit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Huobi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

