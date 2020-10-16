VeriME (VME) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.44 or 0.04833564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045596 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

