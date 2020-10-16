Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

