Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Trading Up 9.6%

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 152,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 222,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIE shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

