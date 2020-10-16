Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.01. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Virtue purchased 16,500 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,145.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

