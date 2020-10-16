Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 263,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.