Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 966,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,161,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis assumed coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

