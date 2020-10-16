VouchForMe (IPL) Price Down 9.8% This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $212,058.54 and $2,904.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00267213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.01409088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150212 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.