Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,185. The firm has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $10,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.