Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

