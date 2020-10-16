Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Worldline (WWLNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS: WWLNF) recently:

10/15/2020 – Worldline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

10/14/2020 – Worldline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

10/1/2020 – Worldline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

9/29/2020 – Worldline had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF remained flat at $$90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. Worldline SA has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

