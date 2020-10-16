Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 103,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 763,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WBK opened at $13.29 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.
