WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 5.5%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. 470,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 774,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research firms recently commented on WYY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

In related news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $371,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

