William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 873.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

