WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,795.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

