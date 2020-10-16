WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

WNS stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 4,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. WNS’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

