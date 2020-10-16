Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Worldline in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $90.75 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

