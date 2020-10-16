Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $56.74 on Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00094089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.01418886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150370 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

