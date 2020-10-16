XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.86 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, XRP has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $10.86 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bitso, Cryptomate and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,870,278 coins and its circulating supply is 45,236,261,748 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Kuna, HitBTC, OKEx, Koineks, Kraken, Independent Reserve, Bitlish, Tripe Dice Exchange, Upbit, B2BX, Bitso, FCoin, BX Thailand, Gatehub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitFlip, OTCBTC, RippleFox, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Liquid, Ovis, Coinrail, BitMarket, Indodax, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bits Blockchain, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Braziliex, MBAex, Bittrex, Coinbe, WazirX, BTC Markets, CEX.IO, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Bitbns, BitBay, Coinsquare, Coinhub, Stellarport, ABCC, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinone, BtcTurk, Bitstamp, Exrates, C2CX, CoinBene, Covesting, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, DigiFinex, Exmo, Bitinka, Ripple China, Fatbtc, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, BCEX, LakeBTC, CoinEgg, DragonEX, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Bitbank, Cryptohub and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.