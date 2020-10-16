YGGDRASH Price Tops $0.0001 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $666,627.65 and approximately $93,381.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00262659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.01417669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150271 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

