Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 945,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Youdao by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,265,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 329,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

