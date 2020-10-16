Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,831 shares of company stock valued at $952,011. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 1,419,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,208. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

