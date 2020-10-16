Zacks: Analysts Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). IQIYI posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQIYI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. 6,081,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.44.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

