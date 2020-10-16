Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.02. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.37. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

