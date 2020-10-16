Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.43). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $204,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 501,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,934. The company has a market cap of $384.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

