Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $922,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 187.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.