Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce sales of $557.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.80 million and the highest is $567.56 million. MYR Group posted sales of $583.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $45.82.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

