Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

