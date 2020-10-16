Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 130,199 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $3,051,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,596,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $647.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

