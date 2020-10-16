Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

