Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

SMED stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

