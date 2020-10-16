Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of SNSS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

