Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $672.15 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $65.48 or 0.00576846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, Kraken and HitBTC. Zcash has a total market cap of $672.15 million and approximately $690.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,264,581 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, BiteBTC, CoinEx, OTCBTC, OKEx, Gemini, BX Thailand, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, HitBTC, Ovis, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinut, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Kraken, Mercatox, Coinrail, Upbit, Liquid, CEX.IO, GOPAX, LocalTrade, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Bitinka, Bithumb, Huobi, LBank, Bitfinex, Graviex, Tux Exchange, C2CX, Binance, BigONE, Braziliex, WEX, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Crex24, BCEX, Kuna, Gate.io, Bit-Z and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

