ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $336,617.00 and $1,658.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,812,452 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

